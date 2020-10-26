People resent me because I lived outside Malawi for 40 years – Mutharika

Former President Peter Mutharika has claimed that some people in the country dislike him because he lived outside the country for a long time hence they concluded that he is not truly Malawian.

He made the remarks in an interview with a local radio station.

Mutharika who lived in the United States for nearly 40 years became president in 2014, two years after his brother Bingu wa Mutharika died while he was also president. The younger Mutharika was booted out of government during the 2020 presidential elections.

According to Mutharika, from the beginning of his presidency, the opposition, the press and some members of the public insulted and hated him with his only crime being that he became president.

“There was resentment to me for two reasons. One was that I had lived outside for long time and some people felt that I wasn’t truly Malawian which was total stupidity.

“Some people resented the fact that a second member of the same family who became president,” said Mutharika.

He added that from the beginning such people decided to oppose him and declared that he had failed even though he was doing a lot of wonderful things.

Mutharika claimed that, in terms of infrastructure development, he did more than any other president in the history of Malawi.

According to Mutharika, he found the country’s economy in a bad state and he was the first president to run the country without budgetary support but he managed to improve the economy.

“We managed to reduce interest rate, inflation to single digit. We stabilized the exchange rates and reserves, when I left we had almost six months of reserves and now it’s one month,” he said.