MP encourages Form 4 students, gives them calculators

By Synd Kalimbuka

Member of Parliament for Ntcheu Bwanje constituency Nancy Chaola Mdooko has encouraged Form 4 students not to lose hope but rather to be focused as they are sitting for 2020 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) Examinations.

Mdooko who is also deputy Minister of Transport said this when she distributed scientific calculators and writing pens to over 200 form 4 students from Sharpe Valley, Khola and Nthumbo Community Day Secondary schools in her constituency.

She said after receiving reports that some of the Form 4 students do not have calculators, she decided to come in and help them so that they prepare well for the examination.

“I decided to assist and encourage them so that they prepare well for the examination in order to pass with flying colours,” she said.

The legislator added that to see them continuing with their education to university level, they have to work extra hard.

During her visit to these schools, Mdooko took them the book authored by Vera Kamtukule which she also distributed to them as one way of promoting reading culture among them.

The deputy minister further advised them not always to think about white collar jobs but also self-employed such as venturing into technical vocational training.

Headteacher for Khola Community Day Secondary School Bright Mangochi expressed deep gratitude for the assistance saying the Member of Parliament has rescued needy students who could not manage to get such calculators.

“Such support will really help them in preparation and during examination which will result into good performance,” she said.

All the support honourable Mdooko made was made possible with her own personal resources.