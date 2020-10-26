Breaking: Bushiri to spend 4 more nights in custody

The Pretoria Magistrate has rolled over hearing for controversial Prophet Shepherd  Bushiri bail application to Friday. The Magistrate presiding over the case at the Pretoria Magistrate Court could not commit to tomorrow, Wednesday or Thursday.

The case will resume on Friday morning.

More details to follow soon as this is a development story

 

