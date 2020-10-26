Breaking: Bushiri to spend 4 more nights in custody

The Pretoria Magistrate has rolled over hearing for controversial Prophet Shepherd Bushiri bail application to Friday. The Magistrate presiding over the case at the Pretoria Magistrate Court could not commit to tomorrow, Wednesday or Thursday.

The case will resume on Friday morning.



More details to follow soon as this is a development story

Major entrance: Controversial Prophet Shepherd Bushiri together with his alleged partners-in-crime, wife Prophetess Mary Bushiri and Landiwe Ntlokwana, entering the courtroom for their bail application hearing pic.twitter.com/D4XYzJ50YO — Malawi24 (@Malawi24) October 26, 2020

#Bushiri the accused seems to be using their children as a foundation of their bail application. Bushiris said their daughters are too young to be separated from their parents while their co-accused, Mudolo, says she's breastfeeding a 9-month old baby — Malawi24 (@Malawi24) October 26, 2020