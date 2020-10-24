Son gets 2-year jail term for assaulting his mother

By Synd Kalimbuka

Zomba Senior Resident Magistrate Court has sentenced 36-year-old Limbani Banda to 2 years in prison with hard labour for assaulting his own mother.

Sub Inspector Evelyn Ntenje, a prosecutor at Zomba Police Station told the court that, on September 24, 2020 the convict assaulted his biological mother up to the extent that she lost two teeth in the process.

The victim reported the matter to Zomba Police Station which resulted to the arrest of the suspect.

He was charged with the offence of assault occasioning on actual bodily harm which is contrary to Section 254 of the Penal code.

When he appeared in court, Banda pleaded guilty to the charge leveled against him. In mitigation, Banda chose to remain silent.

In her submission, Ntenje asked for custodial sentence saying that Banda is a threat to the community.

She further said because of his behaviour, the victim had left her home for Lilongwe.

When passing sentence on October 20, 2020, Senior Resident Magistrate Rodrick Michongwe concurred with the state and sentenced Banda to 2 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Banda hails from Mtiya 3 village, Traditional Authority Mlumbe in Zomba district.