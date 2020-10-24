MEC urges chiefs to be nonpartisan

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has urged chiefs not to engage in politics as the campaign is underway in Lilongwe North West Constituency.

MEC Commissioner Jean Mathanga said this on Friday when she presided over an interface the electoral body organized with traditional leaders on the voter and civic education campaign.

Mathanga who also chairs the electoral services committee said this after observing that most of the political violence that occur stems from chiefs picking sides.

“Chiefs should be nonpartisan because you serve all people regardless of their political colors and we strongly advise you against endorsing candidates in this campaign period,” said Mathanga.

She also called upon the traditional leaders to act as a go-between and always side with justice for unity to prevail beyond elections.

Concurring with Mathanga, Senior Group Village Headman Msinde described the message as timely and remarked: “All the aspiring MPs are like our children in the end and we must love them equally by not taking sides in this campaign”.

The meeting took place at Majiga primary school in Traditional Authority Khongoni area and brought together chiefs from Lilongwe North West Constituency ahead of the 10 November by-election.

A total of seven candidates are vying for the parliamentary seat formerly held by Lazarus Chakwera before his election as president of Malawi on June 23.