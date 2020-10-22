Uladi Mussa sentenced to five years in prison

The High Court in Lilongwe has sentenced former cabinet minister Uladi Mussa to five years in prison for abuse of office

Mussa who is also of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice president for Central Region has also been sentenced to one year in prison for neglect of office but the two sentences will run concurrently effective 13 October 2020.

High Court judge Chifundo Kachale said Mussa has also been disqualified from holding public office for 7 years.

Mussa and former regional immigration officer David Kwanjana were found guilty of aiding 50 foreign nationals to obtain Malawian passports illegally.

At the court, there was heavy presence people wearing DPP regalia.

Mussa’s lawyer Paul Maulidi told the press that they will appeal against the conviction because the Judge “contradicted himself”.

State lawyer Kamudoni Nyasulu expressed satisfaction with ruling.

Mussa is the second top DPP official to be jailed after the magistrate court in Mzimba earlier this month sentenced DPP regional governor for the North Reverend Mzomera Ngwira to 4 years imprisonment for diverting constituency development money for personal use.