Chakwera the plagiarist

President Lazarus Chakwera is accused of copying the “work hard and work smart” phrase from a book by the Get Rich or Die Tryn’ musician without giving proper acknowledgement.

Curtis Jackson popularly known as 50 Cent released his book “Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter” in April this year.

Since his election as President of Malawi on June 28 this year, Chakwera has used the phrase “work hard and work smart” on several occasions.

“Firstly, ours is a hope that energizes us to work hard and work smart in stopping the virus from spreading or claiming lives,” he said on July 16 while urging Malawians to pray against the Coronavirus.

In an interview with the New African Magazine for an article published on August 5, Chakwera talked about his work ethic that helps him serve people better.

“I want to work hard; I want to work smart; I want to be effective and I want to be efficient,” said Chakwera.

He also used the phrase on July 6 during his inauguration when he said: I will challenge all of you as citizens to work hard, work hard, work hard, work hard, and work hard, and work smart. The time of giving free handouts and rewarding noise makers and handclappers who are too lazy to work is past. We have a country to build and not a moment to waste. So, let’s all get to work.

However, the Malawi leader has never attributed the phrase to rapper 50 Cent who used it for his book released in April.

In the book, the Jackson provides lessons and advice on adapting to change and succeeding following his journey from a rapper to executive producer of a successful series.