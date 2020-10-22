Pope Francis backs gay marriage

Pope Francis has backed gay marriages saying “homosexual people have a right to be in a family” and that the Catholic Church should back a civil union law that recognises same sex marriage.

The Pope said people who engage in same sex “are children of God” and that they “have a right to a family”.

The Pontiff added that nobody should be thrown out or be made miserable over his decision to back same sex marriage.

“What we have to create is a civil union law. That way they are legally covered. I stood up for that.”

The Pope’s position is likely to open a can of worms in Malawi as the Catholic Church in the country does not support homosexuality or civil unions due to the belief that marriage can only be between a man and a woman.

Catholic Bishop Montfort Sitima said last year that the church recognizes homosexuals as people who are not “mentally fit and require love and affection”.

In Malawi, homosexuality is illegal and homosexuals complain of discrimination and the risk of arbitrary arrests by the police.