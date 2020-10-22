Police arrest mob justice suspects in Mulanje

Police in Mulanje have arrested four people including a woman in connection to the murder of a 35-year-old man.

The man identified as Nkhulambe Waleketa was killed in September this year.

According to public relations officer of Mulanje Police Station, Sub Inspector Gresham Ngwira, the suspects are Benard Enock, 32, Magret Chingumba, 50, Elias Chipoya 33, and Keston Nandolo aged 39.

Ngwira said that on the night of September 21 this year, the victim Waleketa got drunk and went to the house of his sister, Ester Macloud, where he threatened to kill her.

“During the confrontation, he turned and attacked John Somanje aged 57 who was passing by at the scene. The victim sustained serious fracture on the right arm and he reported the incident to his family and other people around.

“The angry people organised themselves and went to the scene where they apprehended Waleketa and assaulted him to death.

“Postmortem examination revealed that death was due to internal haemorrhage,” he said.

Ngwira further said that as police officers were investigating the case, they received a tip from well-wishers on the whereabouts of the suspects.

Working on the tip, the law enforcers arrested the four suspects who will appear in court soon to answer murder charges contrary to section 209 of the penal code.

Enock and Chingumba hail from Thyolo district while Chipoya and Nandolo come from Mulanje district.

Police have since reiterated their advice for people in the district to stop resorting to mob justice as this is punishable by law. Police have warned all those who have had hand in a series of mob justice cases in recent months that the law will still follow and punish them for their actions.