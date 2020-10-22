Man gets two years in jail for stealing goat

The Third Grade Magistrate Court sitting at Bolero in Rumphi has sentenced a 39-year-old man to two years in prison for stealing a goat.

The man has been identified as Harry Chindikani Mfune.

Sub-Inspector Andrew Singini told the court that Mfune stole the said goat which belonged to Dangomani Munthali on September 6, 2020.

He further said Mfune and two others went to Dangomani Munthali’s kraal at Mkama area, in the wee hours of the stated date and stole a she-goat, killed it and hid it in a nearby bush.

Having visited his kraal, Munthali realised that his goat was missing and immediately with other community members they launched a search which led to the arrest of Mfune and recovery of the killed goat.

In court, Mfune pleaded not guilty to the charge levelled against him which forced the state to parade four witnesses who proved the case beyond any reasonable doubt. Later Mfune was found guilty and convicted.

In his submission, state prosecutor Sub Inspector Andrew Singini asked the court to give meaningful sentence to teach Mfune a lesson.

Singini added that criminal acts are on the rise in the district hence the penalty to serve as a deterrent.

In passing sentence, Her Worship Chikumbutso Kachipande concurred with the state’s submissions and slapped Mfune with two years imprisonment with hard labour.

Theft of livestock contravenes section 281 of the Penal Code.

Harry Chindikani Mfune comes from Muzgepula village in the area of Paramount chief Chikulamayembe in Rumphi.