Bushiri arrested, again!

Police in South Africa have re-arrested Malawian Prophet, Shepherd Bushiri, and his wife Prophetess Mary Bushiri.

Bushiri’s spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo has confirmed the arrest of the Bushiri and his wife.

The two have been arrested today by the Hawks, South Africa’s Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) which targets organized crime, economic crime, corruption, and other serious crimes.

According to a statement posted on Bushiri’s Facebook Page, the fresh arrest relates to a certain investment pertaining to a company called RISING ESTATE.

“He [Bushiri] believes in the justice system of the country and he will abide to all what the law compels until all this war is done.

“As the matter is still currently under criminal investigation, we have been advised not to discuss this matter any further,” reads part of statement.

Bushiri who leads the Enlightened Christian Gathering was also arrested in South Africa together with his wife in 2019 for fraud and money laundering. The two are on bail and the case was recently adjourned to 2021.