Elderly woman stoned to death in Dedza

An elderly woman has been stoned to death over witchcraft allegations in Dedza.

The woman was killed by members of her own community on Sunday at Fumbwa village, T/A Tambala.

Commenting on the issue on social media, activist Thandi wa Pulimuheya said authorities should deal with the issue of violence against women.

“This issue must not drop off the agenda until it is dealt with decisively! We are not animals in the jungle. Women’s lives of ALL ages matter. Seeing those men happily taking a woman to a stoning show in broad day light just made me so sick with amber today. We can’t carry on begging for the right to live and exist.. it’s got to stop,” she wrote on Facebook.

Meanwhile, Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) has challenged President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera to publicly denounce the regrettable incidence.

According to CDEDI, some Malawians have for a long time resorted to taking the law into their own hands by administering mob justice, hence the need for the Malawi leader to rise to the occasion and warn the perpetrators of such acts and indeed all the citizens of this country, that Malawi has existing laws that are in effect, and that such laws do not give room for mob justice.

Meanwhile, Homeland Security Minister Richard Chimwendo Banda has assured Malawians that the murder of the woman will be investigated.

The Malawi Human Rights Commission has also assured Malawians that the broad and systematic abuse of elderly women will be on their attention list.