Gwamba snaps at Toriah: Don’t use me for attention

Award winning hip hop artist Gwamba is trending for all the wrong reasons having given Jay Jay Cee’ s ex-girlfriend Toriah a cold shoulder.

It all started when Toriah posted a picture she took with Gwamba on social media. The picture was captioned, “Pa chi Sunday, longlive Major 1. Shepherd Bushiri Foundation.”

The post did not sit well with Gwamba that he asked Toriah to remove it. According to the rapper, Toria was seeking attention using his name.

“So I am humbly asking you to delete this, and if you want to post a picture of you and me, do it the way everyone would do it,” reads part of the post

His reaction drew criticism from his followers, which has influenced him to apologise to Toriah. Writing on his Facebook page, the rapper has admitted that he overreacted.

“I will not try to defend myself. I will not try to explain my comment. This because I know that I overreacted and my comment was harsh,” reads part of his post

The South African based Mcee has also apologized to the female musician and his fans.

“I apologise not just to Toriah but to my fans at large. When you see me don’t be afraid to ask for a picture.”