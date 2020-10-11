Man dies in road accident

A cyclist has died after his bicycle collided with a seven-tonne lorry at Soko bus depot along Mangochi-Monkey-Bay road.

The deceased who is believed to be 45-50 years of age has not yet been identified by relatives.

Mangochi Police Station police spokesperson Sub Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi said the incident which occurred on the morning of October 9, 2020 involved a Turbo 7-tonne lorry registration number BX1078 driven by Daudi Rajabu aged 36.

The lorry was coming from the direction of main roundabout heading to Monkey-Bay and had passengers on board.

She added that upon arrival at Soko Trading Centre, a metal attached to the motor vehicle got hooked to the pedal cyclist’s shirt which forced the driver to fall down and the left tyres of the vehicle ran over him as they were heading in the same direction.

“Following the impact, the pedal cyclist sustained severe head injuries and died upon arrival at Mangochi District Hospital,” he said.

Meanwhile, the dead body is being kept at the same hospital waiting to be identified by relatives.

According to Daudi, the victim was wearing blue jean trouser, multi-colored golf shirt and brown shoes. He also carried 1Kg of maize flour on the black hunter bicycle.

Police are therefore appealing to the public to contact the nearest police or visit Mangochi District Hospital mortuary for identification of the deceased.