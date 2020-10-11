Health Surveillance Assistant dies after drinking ‘Kachasu’

A Health Surveillance Assistant for Malombe Health Centre in Mangochi has died after excessively drinking locally distilled spirits (Kachasu) without having any meal.

Mangochi Police Station spokesperson Sub-Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi identified the man as Biziweki Chapokosa 44, from Mwalimu Village, Traditional Authority Kaluluma in Kasungu.

Daudi said that Chapokosa left his home at Malombe for Mangochi town in the morning of Friday, October 9, 2020. He returned the following day, Saturday, while very drunk.

Just few hours after his return, he fell unconscious and was rushed to Mangochi District Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Postmortem conducted at the same hospital revealed that he died due to hypoglycemia.