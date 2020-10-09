Councils urged to embrace finance management interventions

Authorities in the local government system have been asked to embrace new public finance management interventions introduced by the Government of Malawi (GoM) for improved service delivery in councils.

This was said at a two-day Validation workshop for Internal Audit Policy and Procedures and Training Manual on International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS) for Local Government Authorities.

The workshop which was held from Wednesday to Thursday this week in Blantyre was attended by officials from national institutions responsible for supervising the Local Government Authorities in Public Finance Management, selected Local Government Authorities and Development Partners.

Speaking during the workshop, LGAP Technical Director Phaniso Kalua said the main aim for the redesigning the manual was to drill and give expertise to some local government authorities on Public Finance Management system.

Kalua said that the manuals were designed to guide the Local Authorities which include districts, towns, municipals and city councils on the financial processes with accountability in mind.

“The Internal audit is an essential component of an open and orderly public finance management system, and without a functional internal audit system, securing the gains of Public Finance Management (PFM), reforms would be at risk.

“So that’s why there is involvement of several Local Government Authorities and Development Partners on the public financing management experience for improved service delivery at the local government,” said Kalua.

In his speech, Director of Finance at the Ministry of Local Government Abel Mwambinga said the ministry is so much excited about the developing and validation of the manuals which he said will really improve service delivery in councils.

Mwambinga further added that it is expected that the manual will help in promoting accountability in all finance management at the local government.

The Internal Audit Framework will comprise Internal Audit Policy and Procedures Manual, Audit Committee Handbook and Internal Audit Charter for Local Authorities.

The development of the manuals and validation workshop were done with support from USAID and UKAID through Local Government Accountability and Performance (LGAP) project.