MASM boss arrested for raping 14-year-old girl

Malawi Medical Society (MASM) Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Ngomwa has been arrested for raping his sister’s child aged 14.

Ngomwa is also suspected to have infected the child with HIV.

According to reports, Ngomwa was living with the girl in his house but when she went back home the girl’s mother noticed that the child was looking sick.

The mother took the girl to hospital where tests revealed that the child had been infected with HIV. After being questioned, the child revealed that her uncle had raped her.

Ngomwa apologized over the rape after a family meeting but the girl’s mother went on to report the matter to police.

To evade arrest, Ngomwa took an official MASM vehicle and fled into Mozambique where he was arrested.

MASM is yet to release a statement over the arrest of its Chief Commercial Officer.