Over one thousand self-repatriated returnees cleared

Over 1,300 self-repatriated Malawian nationals who arrived in the country on Sunday through the Mwanza border, have now been cleared and released.

Confirming the development to Malawi24 was Mwanza border public relations officer, Inspector Pasqually Zulu who said the group has been cleared and was released on Wednesday.

Inspector Zulu said since Sunday authorities at the formality have been conducting border clearance processes which included COVID-19 tests up until Wednesday when the whole cohort was dispatched to their respective destinations.

Zulu thanked team work and mutual understanding between key stakeholders at border crossing points for their commitment which has led to successful clearance of the Malawians.

“Teamwork and mutual understanding between key stakeholders at border crossing points can best be defined at Mwanza border following the timely clearance of the 1335 self repatriated Malawian nationals,” said Zulu.

He said among the total 1335 returnees, 715 are males while 534 are females and 96 are minors below the age of 10.

He added that the group also had 84 deportees from Lindera detention center.

According to Zulu, 886 of the Malawians had passports, 284 had emergency travelling documents while 165 had completely no any travelling documents.

In a related development International Organization for Migration [I.O.M] has donated Personal Protective Equipment [PPEs] to all border agencies which are in the forefront in the fight against Covid19 Mwanza border inclusive.

During the handover ceremony which took place at the border entrance, Mwanza District Health Officer Chitsime indicated that the donation was timely and will go a long way in the fight against the spread and importation of COVID-19.

Irvin Mwangala who represented the international organization, indicated that they thought it wise to come in and assist the border agencies with the PPEs on the busy schedules that they come across on daily basis in the clearance of the travelling community.

The donated items include 3,794 face masks, 150 N95 face masks, 10 cartons of face shields, 10 cartons of gowns, 10 cartons of liquid soap, 10 cartons of gloves (100 each box) five hand thermometers and 271 alcohol sanitizer

Apart from the donation, the organization also conducted a two day training workshop for Point of Entry border Officials on how to prevent the spread and importation of COVID-19.