FAM to sponsor National Youth League

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) will sponsor the National Youth League once football resumes after the main sponsor temporarily pulled out due to Covid-19 pandemic.

This was revealed by the Association’s boss Walter Nyamilandu during a press briefing for FAM Covid-19 Relief 2nd Phase Launch at Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre on Thursday.

FAM allocated MK41, 250, 000 from FIFA-CAF Covid-19 Relief plan to Youth Football Association towards Governance and Operations from which some of the funds will be used to run the National Youth League which will have no sponsor by the time football resumes in the country.

“We have allocated MK41, 250, 000 to National Youth Football Association because part of the money will be used to run the National Youth League which has no sponsor since the main sponsor temporarily pulled out due to Covid-19 pandemic. We thought it wise to come to NYFA rescue since it’s the backbone of our football. We dont want to find ourselves in a situation where we have nothing for the Youth League so this will cushion their financial problems as they await for their sponsor to resume sponsoring the league,” Nyamilandu told the media.

With football suspended since March due to the virus, FIFA approved USD 1, 500, 000 to all the 211 Member Associations to fund restart the football season, with USD500 000 specifically affiliated to womens football.

FAM received USD 300 000 from CAF which was also part of the Relief Plan to cushion the alleviation of the financial impact of the pandemic.

The association has didtributed MK1, 350, 000, 000 (USD 1, 800, 000) to all football clubs across various leagues and governing bodies ahead of the 2020/21 season which has been scheduled to kickoff in November.

Sports was suspended in March due to Covid-19 which has registered more than 5000 cases with 179 fatalities.