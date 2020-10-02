Chipasupasu hit DPP

Cracks have widened the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) as Leader of Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa’s camp and party leader Peter Mutharika’s camp continue to fight.

Nankhumwa who is also DPP Vice President for the South was on Thursday elected Leader of Opposition by DPP Members of Parliament but Mutharika’s camp want Nsanje Central legislator Francis Kasaila to be Leader of Opposition.

Following yesterday’s election, DPP Secretary General Grezeldar Jeffrey has called for a National Governing Council (NGC) meeting slated for Saturday at Capital Motel in Lilongwe.

According to Jeffrey who is part of Nankhumwa’s camp, the agenda of the meeting include the November 10 by-elections and postmortem of the 2020 President Elections.

However, the DPP spokesperson Brown Mpinganjira of the Mutharika camp has argued that the meeting is not recognised by the party since the power to call for an NGC meeting lies in the party’s institutions and not any individual.

“The Central Committee of the party, chaired by the party president, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, will normally determine when such a meeting will take place. Thereafter, the Secretary General, after consulting the Party President, would inform all NGC members of the planned meeting.

“Any announcement of an N G C meeting that has not evolved from this process is merely aimed at sowing seeds of confusion among the rank and file of the party,” said Mpinganjira.

He has since advised DPP members and supporters to be vigilant against any attempts from any quarters to divide the party.