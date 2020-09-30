Husband hangs himself over jealousy

A man in Kasungu has hanged himself after accusing his wife of being in an affair with her ex-husband.

The incident happened at Kabefu village in area of Traditional Authority Simlemba in the district.

Public Relations Officer for Kasungu Police Station Harry Namwaza identified the man as Said Phiri.

According to Namwaza, Phiri first married his wife in 1996.

In 2016, he separated with his wife and the two reunited in 2018. During the period they got separated, the wife got married to another man from a near-by village but the marriage ended after Said Phiri made up with his ex-wife and decided to reunite.

“Despite the reunion, the family has had a stint quarrels due to jealousy that Phiri was putting on his wife,” Namwaza explained.

On September 28, 2020, Phiri’s wife left home to meet an agricultural advisor at around 16:00 hours on issues to do with cheap inputs program but upon her return, the husband started accusing her of messing around with her ex-husband and that it was better for him to just die.

In the early hours of 29 September, Phiri was found hanging to the branch of the tree.

Postmortem conducted has revealed that death occurred due to suffocation and strangulation.

Phiri hailed from Nsadali village, Traditional Authority Liwonde in Machinga district.