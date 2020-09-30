Woman arrested over Chamba

Police in Mponela have arrested a 31 – year-old woman for being found in possession of Indian hemp (Chamba) which was concealed in a bag of charcoal.

Mponela police deputy publicist Sergeant Macpatson Msadala identified the suspect as Suzen Mbale of Mjighazge village in the area of Traditional Authority Mabulabo in Mzimba District.

Msadala said police received a tip from a well wisher that a certain minibus which was traveling from Kasungu to Lilongwe along M1 road had the drug on board.

“Upon receipt of information, follow up was made and the minibus Nissan Caravan registration number BLK 9346 was intercepted at Mponela trading center. Upon searching, a bag containing loose cannabis sativa which was disguised as charcoal was found,” said Msadala.

Mbale will appear before court soon to answer charges of found in possession of cannabis sativa without licence.

Meanwhile, police in the district have expressed gratitude to members of the general public for giving tips which are helping in curbing various crimes.