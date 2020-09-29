Gaba misses out on SAFJA award

Despite winning the golden boot award last season with 16 goals, Orlando Pirates and Flames forward Gabadinho Mhango was not nominated for the inaugural South African Football Journalists Association award for the 2019/20 season.

The 28-year old wasn’t on the list of five players who were nominated by the newly established body on Monday.

Those nominated were Mamelodi Sundowns duo Themba Zwane and Hlompho Kekana, Kaizer Chiefs duo Samir Nurkovic and Lebongang Manyama and joint Golden Boot winner Peter Shalulile.

And the award has gone to Zwane who was very impressive for the Brazilians as he made 41 appearances in all competitions with Sundowns winning a historic domestic treble in the just ended season.

Mhango won the Golden Boot award alongside Shalulile, inspiring Pirates to a top four finish and a place in CAF Competition.

In February, he was named player of the month and one of his goals against Polokwane City was voted goal of the month.