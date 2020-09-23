Mwanza border to seal off all porous routes

The Immigration Department and Citizenship Services at the Mwanza border has expressed commitment to sealing off all uncharted routes which people use when getting in and out of the country.

The development follows the touring of Mwanza border post and some crossing points along the borderline with Mozambique by the department’s officials from the headquarters in Blantyre.

Commissioner for administration at the Department, Pudensiana Makalamba, who delegated the team of officials said now is the time for all porous routes to and from the country to be sealed off.

Makalamba said it is shocking that still more some Malawians are being involved and also abetting foreigners in using unchartered routes to get into the country a development he said is encouraging the importation of corona virus.

The commissioner then warned all officers in the entire department to improve on service delivery claiming that they are key pillars of national security and any weakness would bring serious challenges to the country.

“Officers be reminded that our core business as a department is to handle people, we have to constantly improve our client service delivery, and there is need to better manage the risks that are being associated with this type of movements.

Any lapse on our part as a security organization have serious consequences to our national security and social economic development of the country.” Said Makalamba.

Makalamba, however, hailed border officials who are working tirelessly to streamline the immigration formalities in the wake of Covid 19 global healthy crisis as Malawian nationals who were once stranded in the South Africa and other countries continue to return.

In his remarks, officer In Charge for Mwanza Border Post, Assistant Commissioner for Immigration E Kanyaza said authorities are working on the rising cases of Malawians getting into the country without being screened to COVID-19 by using uncharted routes.

The Officer in charge further indicated that efforts are there through their usual adhoc roadblocks, snap checks plus routine patrols but complained of bad terrain, mobility and finances which he said blocks them from achieving their tasks.

Apart from Mwanza border premises, the delegation also visited Makali roadblock, Chikombe border post in Chikwawa and finally Chipondeni crossing point where Neno and Mwanza shares district boundaries.