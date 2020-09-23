Woman arrested for murdering his biological brother

A 26-year-old woman believed to be mentally challenged has been arrested for killing his own biological brother.

The suspect has been identified as Salomy Charles aged 26, while the deceased has been identified as Dymond Amosi Charles, 42, both from Malumbira Village in the area of Traditional Authority Dzoole in Dowa District.

Mponela police deputy publicist, sergeant Macpatson Msadala said the suspect committed the offence on Saturday September 19, 2020 at Malumbira village at around 15:00 hours.

“Brief facts are that on the stated date and time, there was a tombstone unveiling ceremony at the said village. All the family members went to attend the ceremony and the suspect was left alone in the house as she is believed to be mentally challenged

“It is reported that the Dyson Charles Amos was somehow drunk and he went into the house in which the suspect was. Whilst there, a fight broke between the two,” said Msadala.

When family members and other villagers got the news about the fight, they rushed to the house only to find Amos in a pool of blood and in unconscious state.

They rushed him to Mponela Rural Hospital but they were referred to Dowa District Hospital.

Unfortunately, the

victim was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Postmorterm conducted has shown that death was due to severe head injuries and internal bleeding.

The suspect will be taken for psychiatry check-up before commencement of the trial to affirm her mentally challenged status.