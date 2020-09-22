Malawi, Zambia hold bilateral talks

President Lazarus Chakwera visited Zambia on Tuesday where he held talks with President Edgar Lungu aimed at enhancing relations between the two countries.

Speaking in an interview, Chakwera said the discussions centred around how people of the two of countries who share history can benefit from much closer relations.

He said the relations are focused on areas such as trade, private sector empowerment, intelligence.

Chakwera noted that the issue of economy was high on the agenda in his engagement with Lungu considering that the Coronavirus pandemic has adversely affected economies of the two countries.

He also said that they discussed the issue of land encroachment between Malawi and Zambia but added that there should be no worry since the two countries enjoy a cordial relationship.

In Zambia, Chakwera laid wreaths at the burial site of the late Presidents of Zambia Levy Mwanawasa, Fredrick Chiluba and Michael Sata.

Chakwera said he went to Zambia for his foreign trip since being elected president because of the strong historical background the two countries share.

The Malawi leader left for Zambia in the morning and returned to Malawi in the afternoon on Tuesday.