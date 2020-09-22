FINCA partners Airtel money on mobile money service

Foundation for International Community Assistance (FINCA) Limited and Airtel Money have announced a partnership on mobile money service.

Announcing the partnership was FINCA’s Head of Mobile and Digital Business Daniel Makata who said that the partnership will enable FINCA and Airtel Money customers to transfer funds between the two platform.

Makata said the integration between Airtel Money and FINCA is one of the initiatives aimed at advancing financial inclusion and delivering solutions that enrich the lives of communities.

“Our aim is to keep evolving our products to adapt to modern financial technology. This integration will help us enhance financial inclusion as more customers can easily access financial services using Airtel Money’s widespread agent network,” said Makata.

He further said that the financial industry’s adoption of mobile money is an opportunity for both FINCA Limited and Airtel Money to grow their urban and rural reach with secure financial services.

Commenting on the partnership, Airtel Money Director, Polycarp Ndekana said they are so grateful for the partnership which he said will financially unite Airtel Money and FINCA customers when it comes to inter money transfers.

“We are pleased to add FINCA to our list of financial services partners on the Airtel Money platform. We want to keep adding value to our mobile money portfolio to meet our customer’s varying financial needs.” said Ndakana.

He further added that integration with FINCA will allow customers to conveniently transact between their Mobile money wallet and their FINCA account for savings or loan repayments.

FINCA is now the 7th financial institution to be added to the Airtel Money platform joining other financial service providers.

To access the service, Airtel Money customers with FINCA accounts will simply dial *211# for the Airtel Money Menu, select ‘Bank’, and then ‘FINCA’ while FINCA clients access the service by Mobile menu and select ‘Funds Transfers’, followed by ‘Bank to wallet.