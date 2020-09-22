Jesus arrested in Russia

Stolen in Malawi, arrested in Russia for organising an illegal religious bloc. He has been arrested together with ‘His Simon Peter’.

Sergei Torop who declared himself as Jesus has been arrested in Russia following a special operation in Siberia where the self-proclaimed Son of God was targeted like a dangerous thief or criminal by officers armed to the teeth.

Media reports indicate the Russian Jesus is a former traffic police officer – not as a carpenter as it were in the biblical times, a profession He might have chosen to suit modern times.

He did not say why he settled for profession before he setting a cut in Siberia that he has run for the past 3 decades.

“Helicopters and heavily armed officers stormed communities run by Sergei Torop, known to his followers as Vissarion, and arrested him and two of his aides” reports the Guardian newspaper in the UK.

The paper says His charges include “organising an illegal religious organisation” called the Church of the Last Testament that he founded in 1991 following his “awakening”.

He, however, denied being God.

“I am not God. And it is a mistake to see Jesus as God. But I am the living Word of God the Father. Everything that God wants to say, He says through Me” he told the paper in 2002.

The investigative team also says the cult “extorted money from followers” who were also subjected to “emotional abuse”.

Torop who is 59 years old has been arrested together with his right hand man, Vadim Redkip who served in the same role like the biblical Simon Peter.

Vladimir Vedernikov, another of his disciples, was also arrested.

Followers of the Russian Jesus celebrate Christmas on 14 January, the day of Vissarion’s birth.

It is currently not clear whether this Jesus will be executed – on the cross or tbrough an electric chair – by the Russian authorities if found guilty.

Meanwhile, the thieves who stole Jesus in Malawi are yet to be arrested. The Jesus, stolen at a Catholic Church in Balaka district, has not been recovered.