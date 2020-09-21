Court says Chisale should undergo mental checkup

The High Court in Lilongwe has ordered that former presidential bodyguard Norman Chisale should undergo mental examination at Zomba Mental hospital.

Judge Ivy Kamanga has issued the order in a ruling on Chisale’s bail application.

Chisale wanted the court to grant him bail on grounds that he has been suffering from anxiety disorder with panic attacks for over two weeks.

But Kamanga has today thrown out the bail application and has ordered that Chisale should be examined for two weeks by two independent psychiatrists at Zomba Mental Hospital.

Chisale was the bodyguard of former President Peter Mutharika and since Mutharika lost power in June, he has been arrested on several occasions.

He is accused of being involved in the murder of Issa Njauju, a senior Anti-Corruption Bureau Officer killed in 2015.

Apart from the murder charge, Chisale is also accused of using a fake MSCE certificate when he was joining the Malawi Army, fraud and money laundering and attempted murder.