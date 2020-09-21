Commercial banks issuing out fake notes

Commercial banks have been accused of issuing out fake Malawi Kwacha banknotes to customers.

The allegations come after incidents of people being given fake bank notes when withdrawing money from their accounts at banks in Blantyre and Lilongwe.

A victim who spoke to Malawi24 claimed that he withdrew money from a branch of one of the largest banks in the country and when he went to send the money at mobile money agent’s shop, it was discovered that one of the notes was fake.

He wondered how the bank received a fake note without noticing it and then later gave it to its customers. The victim also suspected that this may be part of a scam in which bank tellers are involved.

Several cases of fake money have been recorded in the country recently, including one case earlier this month where a man in Kasungu was found with fake K2000 notes amounting to K320,000