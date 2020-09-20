Two TNM guard 4 years for stealing at a bakery

The Mponela First Grade Magistrate Court has sentenced three men to 4 years Imprisonment with Hard Labour (IHL) each for breaking into a bakery and stealing maize.

Mponela police station’s deputy publicist, sergeant Macpatson Msadala identified the convicts as Emmanuel Kalekeni (34), Twaya Ali (29) and Rodrick Richard Tilawe.

Msadala said the court through state prosecutor Sub Inspector Bester Chimbelenga heard that during the night of September 9 and 10, criminals broke into the bakery and went away with 4 bags of maize and one bag of soya beans.

The matter was then reported to Nambuma Police Unit on September 10, 2020 and after police investigations, it was revealed that Kalekeni and Ali were keeping three bags of maize and one bag of soya beans at Nambuma TNM tower office where they were working as security guards.

The court further learnt that upon interrogation, it was revealed that Tiwale was also connected to the offence.

Appearing before court, the trio pleaded guilty to the charge of breaking into building and committing felony there in contravening section 311 of the penal code.

Passing sentence , First Grade Magistrate Anthony Banda described the offence as serious in nature.

He therefore sentenced the three to 4 years IHL each saying this would help deter would-be other offenders .

Emanuel Kalekeni hails from Angero village in the area of Traditional Aurthority Kalolo in Lilongwe District, Twaya Ali hails from Mkwinda village in the area of Traditional Authority Kaphuka in Dedza District while Rodrick Richard Tilawe hails from Mbewa village in the area of Traditional Aurthority Mtema in Lilongwe District.