We are not divided – Tonse Alliance

The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM have dismissed reports about divisions within the Tonse Alliance government.

According to a statement signed by MCP spokesperson Maurice Munthali and UTM publicity secretary Dr Chidanti Malunga, President Lazarus Chakwera and Vice President are united in their resolve to work together in cleaning the mess created by past regimes.

According to the two spokespersons, their parties are committed to working together as one without regard to party affiliations.

“As a nationwide Tonse Alliance family, we are enthusiastic that our collective project to clear the rubble and build a new Malawi is not only on course but also progressing as a collaborative and consultative effort with our partners. We are also delighted that many Malawians who were misled into supporting the past regime are joining our patriotic movement in droves,” reads part of the statement.

Last week, Minister of Gender Patricia Kaliati reportedly told people from Karonga that only UTM members will have access to Malawi Enterprise Development Fund (MEDF) loans.

Over the weekend, MCP vice president Harry Mkandawire also told MCP supporters in Karonga that Chakwera is the one ruling the country hence will be given to MCP members.

Social commentator Wonderful Mkhutche has since urged the two parties to conduct smart campaigns in Karonga Central that will unite the Alliance.