NGO looks to fight against child marriages

A Non-Government Organisation has embarked on a project to fight against child marriages and teenage pregnancies in Ntchisi.

Speaking at a meeting at Ntchisi Community Development hall, on September 8, White ribbon Alliance executive director Hester Nkwinda Nyasulu said they want to start Piloting a project aimed at ending early marriages and teenage pregnancies and how to deal with them.

“Due to covid-19 Pandemic the country has experienced a number of early Marriages and teenage pregnancies hence rolling out the program,” said Nyasulu.

Speaking at the same meeting, Sub Inspector Richard Mwakayoka Kaponda, who represented Ntchisi Police said the project has come at a right time when Ntchisi Police station is registering a number of teenage pregnancies and early marriages due to covid-19 pandemic.

The project tackles family planning issues, and also how to end Maternal and Neonatal deaths.

The Meeting was attended by Officials from District Education Managers Office, Social welfare Officials, District Council Officials, and other Stakeholders.