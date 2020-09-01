Devotion: Are you in the book of life?

Revelation 20:12,15 “I saw the dead, both unimportant and important, standing in front of the throne, and books were open. Another book was opened—the Book of Life. The dead were judged according to their actions, as recorded in the BOOKS….Anyone whose name was not found written in the BOOK OF LIFE was thrown into the lake of fire.”

In heaven there are individual books and then there is a BOOK OF LIFE. Each one of us has their own books and then there is a Master book called BOOK OF LIFE.

The scriptures say in the individual books record each one’s works for appropriate rewards. Not all people will be rewarded equally. So if you have done something good your work is recorded there. Soul winning is the best work that is recorded in these books and that will have a great reward. Daniel 12:3 “And those who are wise shall shine like the brightness of the heavens, and those who turn many to righteousness like the stars forever and ever.”

So its encouraged that everyone should do good works especially to win souls.

The Master book called the BOOK OF LIFE is more important. If your name is not in this book, even if you have very good records in the book of works, you still will not make it to heaven. All whose names are not found in that book, are destined for lake of fire.

Matthew 7:22-23 “Many will say to me on that day, ‘Lord, Lord, we prophesied in your name, drove out demons in your name, and performed many miracles in your name, didn’t we?’ Then I will tell them plainly, ‘I never knew you. Get away from me, you who practice evil!’”

It means some people will do good works but God never knew them and their names were not in THE BOOK.

Non-born agains can’t make it to heaven because their names will not be maintained in the book. John 3:3 “Jesus answered him, “Truly, truly, I tell you, unless one is born again he cannot see the Kingdom of God.”

As a born again, your name may also go missing if you don’t live according to the Word. Revelation 3:5 “He who overcomes will be arrayed in white garments, and I will in no way blot his name out of the book of life, and I will confess his name before my Father, and before his angels.”

My simple question is: IS YOUR NAME IN THE BOOK OF LIFE?

If you aren’t in the book pray with me this prayer.

Father I come to you. I believe in my heart and I confess Jesus as my Lord. From today I accept Jesus as my Lord and Saviour. I receive a new life. My old is passed away. I am a new creation. I am a born again. All my sins are forgiven. In Jesus Name. Amen.

