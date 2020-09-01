Man sets ablaze 7 houses over land dispute

A 54-year-old man is in Police custody in Kasungu after he demolished seven houses and set them on fire due to a land dispute.

The man has been identified as Bilija Mtholo and the incident happened at Mkanire village in the area of Traditional Authority Wimbe on Saturday.

According to the complainant, Beatson Chagwa, he bought a piece of land in 1994 from late Alice Mtholo, the mother to the suspect.

In 2014, Bilija Mtholo claimed that the land belonged to the Mtholo family. As such, there was a land dispute.

In the same year, the matter was brought before Kasungu magistrate court where the ruling was in favor of Chagwa.

On August 29 this year, Bilija together with Innocent Mtholo and other people demolished seven houses and three kitchens.

They also cut down fruit trees and other plants.

Sergeant Yohane Tasowana, Deputy public relations officer for Kasungu Police station, confirmed that Bilija Mtholo is in police custody for damaging, setting ablaze 7 houses and he appeared before the court on Monday.

Bilija has been charged with malicious damage and arson.