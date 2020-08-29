Karonga youth seek injunction against recruitment of HSAs

Youth in Karonga have complained over the recruitment of health surveillance assistants (HSAs) and ward clerks in the district and they have said they will obtain an injunction to stop the recruitment.

Leader of the concerned youth Mbachi Matengere said in a letter that the young people want to know the criteria used to recruit the successful candidates since the walk-in interviews for the positions were marred with irregularities.

“As a chapter, we want to obtain an injunction against the whole process and seek explanation from Tonse government on the procedures they followed when recruiting these support staff,” reads part of the statement.

According Matengere, during the interviews conducted earlier this year, the candidates in Karonga burned interview sheets hence they expected to walk-in interview to be declared null and void.

The youth have since called on Human Rights Defenders Coalition to break its silence and condemn the whole recruitment process.

Meanwhile, Chitipa District Council for Chitipa has suspended results of the recent walk-in interviews for HSA after receiving complaints from concerned youths. The council has since ordered for an independent inquiry into the matter