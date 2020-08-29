Two jailed 10 years for stealing TV

The First Grade Magistrate’s court at Mponela has sentenced two men to 10 years in prison with hard labour each for burglary and theft.

The convicts have been identified as Chikumbutso Bafwell, 24, of Mkomba Village in the area of Traditional Aurthority Kayembe in Dowa district and Yamikani Maganga, 35, of Chinseu 1 Village in the area of Traditional Authority Makwangwala in Ntcheu district.

The court, through the state prosecutor Assistant Superintendent Gradys Jentala, heard that on August 17, 2020 the complainant (name with heard) left his house at Mponela trading centre location in order to have dinner at his brother’s house. All doors of the house were locked.

However, after taking dinner he went back and found that the rear door was broken and upon entering into the house, he discovered that his 32-inch plasma and sub-woofer with two speakers had been stolen.

Well-wishers tipped the police that the two suspects were the ones who stole the items, and they sold them at Mgona.

Appearing before court, Bafwell and Maganga pleaded guilty to the charge of burglary and theft which contravene Sections 309 (2) and 278 of the Penal Code respectively.

Passing judgement, First Grade Magistrate Anthony Banda described the offence as serious in nature, and added that cases of burglary and theft are becoming rampant in the area.

He therefore sentenced the two to 10 years imprisonment with hard labour for burglary, and two years imprisonment with hard labour for theft to deter other would-be offenders. The sentences will run concurrently.