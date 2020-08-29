The world mourns Chadwick Boseman

Tributes are pouring in for American actor and producer Chadwick Boseman who died on Friday.

Boseman succumbed to colon cancer which he was diagnosed with in 2016. He battled the disease in the past four years as it progressed from stage 3 to stage 4.

He died at his home with his wife and children by his side. The award winning actor has died aged 43.

Meanwhile, the social media is full of condolence messages. American presidential candidate Joe Biden has joined the world in paying homage to the fallen hero.

Malawian movie export Eugene Khumbanyiwa has described the loss as very painful. He posted, “oh no, why? This is very painful. Rest in peace, King. Salute for everything.”

Tributes have also been pouring in from across Malawi. Ordinary citizens and celebrities have mourned the late Boseman.

“R.I.P Chadwick Boseman, King T’challa, the Black Panther! Gone too soon,” wrote Yongo wa Yongo.

Hip hop artist and marketing expert Phyzix has posted, “RIP Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman, you will be missed.”

The deceased was popular with portraying heroic figures in his movies. He became dear to Africa when he starred in Black Panther where he played the role of T’challa. In the movie, he was King of Wakanda, an imaginary African country.

In his ill health state, Boseman managed to bring into the entertainment circles films such as Da 5 bloods and 21 bridges.