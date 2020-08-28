Atupele honours K1 million pledge

United Democratic Front (UDF) president Atupele Muluzi has donated K1 million to artist William Kachigamaba following a fundraising campaign led by musician by Patience Namadingo.

Muluzi pledged to donate the amount after Namadingo embarked on a campaign to raise K3 million for Kachigamba’s medical treatment.

Muluzi planned to give the money to Namadingo in person on Thursday but they failed to meet in Blantyre because the UDF leader was in Lilongwe at the time.

“He tried his level best to get done with his other commitments and start off for Blantyre from Lilongwe to honour his pledge. However, time did not allow such to happen as planned.

“He called me and explained of his delay. Knowing well that he would not make it on the agreed time. He made sure that what he wanted to do must still be done even thou he was still in transit.

“He called his office to initiate the transfer of one million Kwacha which was done in no time. He called me again to make sure we had received it and sincerely expressed his feeling over William’s issue,” Namadingo wrote on Facebook.

The musician thanked Muluzi for joining other people who donated to support Kachigamba.

Namadingo on Tuesday camped at the site of the proposed Mahatma Grande statue in a bid to raise money for Kachigamba to get medical treatment in Zambia.

From 12PM Namadingo was at the site while people donated funds. He left in the evening after hitting the K3 million target.

The campaign attracted the attention of President Lazarus Chakwera who also pledged to donate.