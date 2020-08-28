Car dealers donate to Blantyre police

Blantyre based Nagoya Car Dealers Group has donated security equipment to Blantyre police aimed at enhancing community policing operations in the city.

The items which include 45 pieces of reflective vests, 3 cellphones and 20 whistles were presented to the police on August 26, 2020.

Speaking when he received the donation, Officer In-Charge for Blantyre police, Dennis Katuya, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police (SACP), commended the group for the equipment which he said has come at the right time.

He added that the police want to introduce traffic wardens in the city in the near future, hence such items will be highly needed in that process as well.

“We are in the process of revamping community policing structures across Blantyre and this donation will go a long way in that endeavor.

“We value your support greatly, we need you just as you need us,” Katuya said.

He added that his office will ensure that there is a good working relationship with various stakeholders including Nagoya Car Dealers to restore public trust.

The Officer In-Charge assured the group’s representatives that police in the city will continue to engage with all people in ensuring that there is a secured environment for conducting businesses.

On his part after presenting the donation, Thomas Chamba, chairperson for the group, said his group thought of complementing police’ efforts towards security by providing some few items which will help in the area of security intensification.

He said as a group that conducts business within the city, they appreciate the role the police play in providing safety and security.

“We will be coming with more support in future when our businesses are successful,” said Chamba.

He further stated that as a group, they want to see to it that there is a cordial working relationship with the police and added that they will make ensure to maintain such.

Nagoya Car Dealers conduct their business at Kristwik along Masauko- Chipembere Highway in Blantyre where they import and sell cars.