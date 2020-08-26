Ken Ndanga, 11 others granted bail

United Democratic Front (UDF) Spokesperson Ken Ndanga and 11 other suspects have been granted bail.

Ndanga and the other suspects are accused of being involved in the arson attack that led to the killing of three members of the Tambala family.

Ndanga’s lawyer Innocent Kubwalo has told the local media that the 12 suspects were granted bail on Tuesday by Judge Ivy Kamanga.

He added that the suspects were yet to be released from custody as they are required to provide sworn statement on where they live, what they do and other issues.

Judge Kamanga is expected to state bail conditions on 4 September, 2020 after analyzing the statements.

The Tambala family lived in a house which is in the same building as a UTM party office at Area 24 in Lilongwe.

The building was petrol bombed on the night of May 4 and members of the Tambala family suffered burns following the attack.

They were taken to Kamuzu Central Hospital where Seleman Tambala, wife Ayiles Tambala and 11-year-old son Shukran died. Three other children of the couple also suffered injuries and they later recovered.

At the time of the attack, UTM was an opposition party but now it is part of the ruling Tonse Alliance.