Namadingo breaks the internet

Musician Patience Namadingo’s name has flooded the cyberspace hours after he managed to raise funds for William Kachigamba who was diagnosed with cancer.

Namadingo spent hours at a place which was designated for Mahatma Ghandhi’s statue at Ginnery Corner in Blantyre. He stood as a living statue in the course of soliciting money for William.

Kachigamba was in dire need of K3 million for medical help in Zambia. Politicians and other renowned people were moved by his initiative hence they extended their helping hands.

Social media users are full of praises for the BET Awards aspirant. His fellow artists have also joined ordinary citizens in saluting the vocalist who is also FDH bank ambassador.

Award winning video director Sukez, comedian Felistus Ngwira who is fondly known as Nya Uyu and musician Wikise are among renowned figures who have clapped for Namadingo.

Meanwhile, Namadingo Lilongwe to deliver the cheque to Kachigamba who also happens to be a musician. His effort has largely motivated Malawians to reach out to those in need.