Bloemfontein Celtic Coach Maduka: How I Masterminded Kaizer Chiefs’ Downfall

Malawian tactician coach John Maduka has been keen to ensure Siwelele qualifies for MTN8 next season by finishing among the top eight. The Bloemfontein Celtic head coach has revealed how he orchestrated Kaizer Chiefs ‘ downfall on Wednesday.

Amakhosi succumbed to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Phunya Sele Sele in an entertaining PSL encounter, hosted at the Tuks Stadium, Pretoria. Before the game, pundits were confident that the Chiefs would convert. Additionally, the South African giants seemed ready for their second successive win, with Erick Mathogo giving them the lead with his header.

Despite their lead, Motebang Sera equaled the scale for the hosts, before Victor Letsoalo sealed the win for Celtic. The team’s incredible performance saw them defeat Amakhosi, who were hoping to extend the gap for the top position in the league standings. The win would have seen them get a nine-point head start over the second team.

Coach Maduka goes down in history as the first Celtic coach to secure a victory over Kaizer Chiefs in a competitive game since 2009. Fortunately, he was open enough to discuss his ultimate game plan for this encounter.

According to Maduka, his plan was to have a solid defense, considering that his men are very sharp and crafty in the offense. The Soweto giants came to this game after facing Polokwane City in the previous weekend, where they won 3-2, with two goals being from corner-kicks.

Mathoho’s opening goal against Siwelele also came from a corner kick, and Maduka knew that his men had to stop the Chiefs’ aerial dominance. According to him, you’ll have a major issue if you sit back against Kaizer Chiefs since their players have mastered aerial balls.

Maduka planned to take the game to the Soweto giants, trying to put pressure in their half. That helped to ensure that they don’t get enough space to play the balls they love, working excellently for Celtic.

Celtic’s victory over the Chiefs saw the team climb to the 10th place on league standings, only a point behind cape-town, which is at the seventh position. As such, coach Maduka strongly believes that Siwelele stands a strong chance of finishing among the top eight.

Speaking to the press, Maduka said his side is taking each game as it comes, and they’ll be delighted if they qualify for the MTN8 next season. The team traveled to the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Monday, 24th August, in a clash that ended in a 2-2 draw.

Following their draw, Celtic is currently sitting at the 10th position in the league after playing 26 games. However, the team still has a shot in the top eight, as it’s standing behind Highlands Park and Stellenbosch, who have an extra point after playing 27 games. That means Celtic could shoot to the eighth place if they win in their next game.