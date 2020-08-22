North Football Association operating illegally – executive member

A member of the Northern Region Football Association (NRFA) executive committee has claimed that the association has been operating illegally for four years.

Ollen Msonda who is fixtures secretary revealed this on Thursday saying the Association has been flouting its own Constitution by not holding an Annual General Meeting.

“I can confirm here that the NRFA is running the league illegally for four years now because the constitution says our budget should be approved by affiliates and every year we are supposed to have AGM. From 2016 up to this year we didn’t hold an AGM that means we are operating illegally outside the Constitution,” said Msonda.

Efforts to seek NRFA chairperson Lameck Zetu Khonje’s views proved futile since his mobile phone could not be reached on several occasions.

This year, the NRFA plans to hold its Annual General meeting in December, 2020. The association runs the Northern Region Football League.