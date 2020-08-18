Mzuni students call off vigils

Mzuzu University students, who recently announced plans to hold protest at the campus to force the institution to give them their academic papers, have called off the vigils that were expected to start on Tuesday, 18 August.

According to publicity Secretary of the taskforce Andrew Mbingwani, the management responded to their call and assured them that they will be given testimonials and transcripts.

“Upon noting how determined we were to hold the vigils, last Friday Mzuni Management responded to our concerns. The partial response consequently made us change the time and venue of the vigils.

“So as it stands, we are on hold to give the Management space to consult or be properly advised. With assurance from the Management, we have agreed to hold back for the sake of peace. But we are ever ready to take it to the Capital whenever it becomes necessary,” he said.

Senior Assistant Registrar, Mercy Lumbani Kaunda, said the institution will finish preparing Testimonials and Transcripts for all graduating students and the documents will be dispatched to all students by Courier.

“Those within Mzuzu may collect their documents from the Campus at the University Registry.

“Our sincere apology for the delay in responding to your request and plea,” said Kaunda in a memo.

At the moment, the University has no Council and it is being guided by the Ministry of Education with regards to the re-opening of the University and to conduct graduation ceremony.