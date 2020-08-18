Group demolishes church signpost

A group of men in Chiradzulu has damaged a signpost for Namadzi Good Samaritan Baptist Church, saying the signpost was built on land belonging to a Mosque.

The signpost was erected on a roadside in front of a Mosque.

In a video which is circulating on social media, one of the men repeatedly claims that the spot the signpost was erected on a spot that belongs to the mosque.

“We keep saying that people should not be erecting signposts on land belonging to mosque. We don’t want this and that is why we are removing it. They should go back to where they came from,” the man said.

The incident comes weeks after a billboard erected at Limbe in Blantyre by the Muslim Information Bureau attracted controversy and was vandalized by yet to be identified individuals.

The message on the billboard said: “If you have read the Old Testament and the New Testament, now read the old testament – the Quran ultimate miracle.”

Muslim Association of Malawi (MAM) in a statement dated 1 August and signed by Secretary General Alhaj Twaibu Lawe said the damaging of the billboard implied that that Islam can only exist and preach its message with the approval of certain people.

“It cannot be correct that should certain people be unhappy with our teachings, then Islam cannot be allowed to freely exercise its teachings in Malawi,” MAM said.

After the billboard was erected, Evangelical Association of Malawi (EAM) on July 26 wrote the Blantyre City Council demanding the removal of the billboard.

The billboard was later restored but the message did not have references to the New and Old Testaments.