Rotary Clubs in Malawi donate face masks to hospitals

As the world commemorates World Mask Week from 7th to 14th August, Rotary Clubs in Malawi have donated 8,000 surgical and N95 face masks to Bwaila Hospital in Lilongwe, Queens Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre and St John Hospital in Mzuzu.

The donation was made on Tuesday by 6 clubs which are Rotary clubs of Mzuzu,

Lilongwe, Lingadzi, Bwaila, Blantyre and Limbe.

Speaking after making the donation at Bwaila Hospital in Lilongwe, Rotary Club of Lilongwe-Lingadzi President Carol Tendai Makoko said the whole project started with a short video that their club made and was sent to Rotary clubs in Netherlands seeking for assistance of face masks which got a positive response.

Makoko said as Rotary clubs in Malawi they saw the need to help health workers get protected amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have made this donation today as part of our continued support to the health sector in Malawi. This is our second project in response to the pandemic as we first donated respiratory equipment to aid those that have been found positive for Covid-19. Since health workers are the ones mostly at risks of contacting the virus it is very essential to equip them with the necessary protective gear”, she said.

On behalf of Bwaila Hospital, District Medical Officer for Lilongwe Dr. Mary Nkunika thanked the Rotary clubs in Malawi who made it possible to get this donation saying this would help health workers stay safe in the line duty.

Nkunika said it is very important for health personnel to use the approved face masks as they assist patients amid the pandemic.

“It is very sad at times to note that health workers on duty sometimes use cloth face masks that are not recommended since hospitals cannot afford to provide them. This donation is timely as it boosts the morale of health workers on their duty since they will be well protected.

However, we still call upon people and organizations of good will to emulate what Rotary clubs in the country have done,” she said.

So far, Malawi has recorded 4,752 cases including 152 deaths.