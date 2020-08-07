Road closes for six months just to fix a single roundabout

The Roads Authority in Malawi has closed for 6 months the Matchansi junction in Lilongwe to have it upgraded by SR Nicholas Limited.

This is according to a notice published in the newspaper and signed by Chief Executive Officer of the Authority, Engineer Emmanuel Matapa.

He said the contractor, SR Nicholas will upgrade the junction to a roundabout and the works will take six months. Matapa, however, added that works will finish in “November, 2020”.

“The Roads Authority wishes to inform the general public that the Chidzanja/Area 23 Road Junction at Matchansi is now closed to traffic for the next six months up to November end, 2020. This is to allow our contractor, SR Nicholas, to upgrade the junction to a Roundabout for free and easy flow of traffic,” said Matapa.

He added that in order to facilitate smooth execution of the works and allow uninterrupted flow of traffic, the contractor has provided diversions and erected associated directional and work related signs in close proximity to the work sites.

The Roads Authority has since urged road users to observe the road signs.