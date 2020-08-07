Malawi First lady to support underprivileged girls

First Lady Monica Chakwera says she will focus on assisting young girls who are underprivileged more especially those living in remote areas to be educated and become independent in future.

Chakwera said this in Rainbow Television program called Phenomenal Being.

She said young girls more especially those who are living in remote areas fail to further education due to lack of tuition fees.

She added that her passion comes from the experience she faced during her youth as at some point she was once assisted by an organisation to further her education.

“I also have been passionate to assist street kids, we have been doing that at church, we have been also trying to help on that area,” she said.

Chakwera further said that she already has a foundation for those activities and also an office which will be in operational in due course.

When asked how she felt after her husband Lazarus Chakwera failed to win the now nullified 2019 elections, Chakwera said as a pastor’s wife she believed that it was God’s will and the situation encouraged her family to pray and rely on God.

Chakwera who is a mother of four, went on to say that she also has been supportive to her husband Lazarus Chakwera in his new role as president.

Monica Chakwera became Malawi’s First Lady following Lazarus Chakwera’s victory in the June 23 Fresh Presidential Elections.