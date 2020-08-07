Boy sexually abused at Gulewamkulu initiation ceremony

Police in Dowa have launched a manhunt for a man who sexually abused a 12-year-old boy at a Gulewamkulu initiation ceremony.

The suspected Muderanji Jahmiel allegedly raped the boy on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Jahmiel Village.

Dowa police publicist Sub-Inspector Gladson M’bumpha said it is reported that on the particular day, the victim and his friends were taken to a graveyard for Gulewamkulu initiation ceremony which lasted on Tuesday this week.

“Upon reaching home, the victim narrated to his mother that the suspect, Jahmiel, who is also a son to Village Headman Jahmiel released his sperms into the mouth which he (victim) was forced to swallow.”

“Hearing the news, on Wednesday August 5 2020, the victim’s mother decided to report to police for assistance where the victim was issued with a medical form for treatment at the hospital,” said M’bumpha.

Meanwhile, police have instituted a search for the suspect and if arrested, he will answer a charge of sodomy.

In another issue, police in the district have arrested six people for allegedly selling liquor without a license.

The six suspects identified as Manondo Chigona, 33, Aziwell Bernard, 33, Weruzani Chisamba, 37, Scourt Mwase, 52, Mayeso George, 20 and Peter Hoker, 32, were arrested during the night of Wednesday and Thursday this week during a sweeping exercise police conducted at Dowa Turn Off and Chezi Trading Centre.

The suspects will appear before court soon to answer charges of selling liquor without a licence.